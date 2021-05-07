Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $824.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post sales of $824.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $746.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.27 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $402.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

