Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33,019.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $33,019.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $211.65 or 0.00363182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.18 or 0.00778468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00102801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.63 or 0.09034242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,881 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.