WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Cap of $22.88 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and $1.98 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00102443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.88 or 0.09083212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046488 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

