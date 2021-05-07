Woodcoin Market Cap Reaches $872,865.10 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $872,865.10 and $116,912.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.73 or 0.06124920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.51 or 0.02354533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.11 or 0.00608210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00216458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.00799312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00663165 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.00561506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.