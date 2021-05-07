World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.87 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. 29,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,954. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $170.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $675,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,840.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WRLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.