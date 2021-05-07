Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 40.1% Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $45.32 million and $1.19 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00085999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00262073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00204550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

