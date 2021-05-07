WOWswap (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $94,789.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $94,789.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $38.15 or 0.00065413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00263437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.57 or 0.01108747 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.90 or 0.00764645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.48 or 1.00110412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

