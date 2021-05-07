Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $57,363.11 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.77 billion and $208.55 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $57,363.11 or 1.00244754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00192114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001759 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 170,266 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

