Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $614.61 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $4.86 billion and approximately $614.61 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $636.88 or 0.01107408 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00261615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.29 or 0.00748195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,427.67 or 0.99855348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,637,049 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

