WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. WSFS Financial reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

WSFS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. 187,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $4,398,280. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $23,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 370,504 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after purchasing an additional 143,553 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

