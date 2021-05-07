WXCOINS (WXC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

WXCOINS (CURRENCY:WXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, WXCOINS has traded down 89.5% against the dollar. One WXCOINS coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WXCOINS has a total market cap of $1,774.23 and approximately $5.00 worth of WXCOINS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.58 or 0.01138393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.49 or 0.99625769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WXCOINS Coin Profile

WXCOINS’s total supply is 31,000,000 coins. WXCOINS’s official Twitter account is @CoinWx and its Facebook page is accessible here . WXCOINS’s official website is wxcoins.org

Buying and Selling WXCOINS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WXCOINS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WXCOINS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WXCOINS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

