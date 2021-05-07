Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 462,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,637. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,047.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

