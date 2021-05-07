Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading Up 3.9%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.75 and last traded at $107.75. Approximately 789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.15.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

