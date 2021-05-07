XMON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,040.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $14,040.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,049.97 or 0.01824633 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00262034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.23 or 0.01119532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.00754955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,567.97 or 1.00041289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

