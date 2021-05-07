XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 32,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,199. The company has a market capitalization of $357.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. XOMA has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

Get XOMA alerts:

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOMA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.