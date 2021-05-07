XRP Hits One Day Volume of $9.98 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $55.82 billion and approximately $9.98 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00261868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.21 or 0.01119777 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.72 or 0.00774092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,599.39 or 0.99810163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,997,364,318 coins and its circulating supply is 35,108,326,973 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

