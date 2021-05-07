XSGD Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $38.96 million and $239,610.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00262692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.93 or 0.01108576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.13 or 0.00762885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,003.17 or 0.99857449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 53,041,888 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.