XSGD Tops One Day Volume of $181,744.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. XSGD has a total market cap of $39.07 million and $181,744.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.58 or 0.01138393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.49 or 0.99625769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 52,836,709 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.