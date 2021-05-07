Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Trading 8.7% Higher

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. 1,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YKLTY)

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

