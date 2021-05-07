yAxis Price Hits $28.25 on Exchanges (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar. yAxis has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and approximately $110,829.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $28.25 or 0.00049089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00262034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.23 or 0.01119532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.00754955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,567.97 or 1.00041289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.