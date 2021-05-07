YEE (YEE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1.17 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00083788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00769455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00101559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.39 or 0.08774363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

