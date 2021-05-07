Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Yelp updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of YELP traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,407. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. Yelp has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -231.22 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

