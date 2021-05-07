YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.32

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.32 and last traded at $89.74, with a volume of 3568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in YETI by 18.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,042,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in YETI by 20.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,626,000 after acquiring an additional 176,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

