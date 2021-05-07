YFDAI.FINANCE Price Reaches $3,762.60 on Exchanges (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $3,762.60 or 0.06480386 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 8% against the US dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $15.00 million and $4.84 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00261941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $660.88 or 0.01138241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.31 or 0.00748026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.33 or 0.99846769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

