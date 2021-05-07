Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $1.08 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00086654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.74 or 0.00796111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00102304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,099.57 or 0.08830763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

