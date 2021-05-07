yieldwatch Price Tops $1.75 on Major Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $9,619.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00261309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.03 or 0.01114774 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.64 or 0.00751801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.00 or 0.99976420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars.

