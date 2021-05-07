yOUcash Price Hits $0.0496 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $90.09 million and approximately $7,009.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.00786631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.90 or 0.08764693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046503 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

