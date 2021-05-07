YUSRA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61,508.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, YUSRA has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. YUSRA has a total market cap of $13.58 million and $61,508.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUSRA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00262692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.93 or 0.01108576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.13 or 0.00762885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,003.17 or 0.99857449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,398,633 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.