YVS.Finance (YVS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,042.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $153,042.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for $3.04 or 0.00005238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00261941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.88 or 0.01138241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.31 or 0.00748026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.33 or 0.99846769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 487,691 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

