Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.15 Million

Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce sales of $159.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.20 million and the highest is $160.10 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $162.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $633.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.70 million to $635.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $648.50 million, with estimates ranging from $642.60 million to $654.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after acquiring an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

