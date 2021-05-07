Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post $171.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.60 million and the highest is $172.00 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $160.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $674.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.10 million to $680.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $691.93 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.