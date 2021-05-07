Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $5.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.19 million to $6.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 585.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $33.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $39.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.31 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $147.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Shares of KALA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

