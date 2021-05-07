Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). MannKind posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,282. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

