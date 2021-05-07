Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

National Vision stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 488,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,279.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $22,321,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 325,263 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

