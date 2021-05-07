Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.72 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Constellium has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 114,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

