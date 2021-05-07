Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.86 Million

Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report sales of $61.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the highest is $62.81 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $251.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $254.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $271.03 million, with estimates ranging from $267.50 million to $275.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $826.69 million, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HealthStream by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HealthStream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.