Zacks: Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.22). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

In other National CineMedia news, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 503,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,957. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

