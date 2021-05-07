Zacks: Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post sales of $187.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.40 million and the highest is $189.14 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $99.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $775.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRI opened at $33.18 on Friday. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $901.27 million, a P/E ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

