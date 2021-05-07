Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report sales of $510,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $6.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.83 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

VBIV stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 948,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 191,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.