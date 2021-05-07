Zacks: Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post $1.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. 1,171,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,160. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

