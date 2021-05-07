Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.61. Autoliv posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 209.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.84. 289,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $107.94.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

