Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce sales of $6.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $10.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $24.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,421,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

