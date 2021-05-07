Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Intellicheck reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

IDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 million, a PE ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $3,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

