Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $683.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

In related news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 26,996 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. CWM LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.