Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Will Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Analysts expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to announce $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.75. The Allstate reported earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $131.75. 37,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $132.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

