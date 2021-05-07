Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce $16.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.05 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $7.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $66.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.63 million to $67.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.57 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,440. Company insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $189.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

