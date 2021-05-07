Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AA opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $41.44.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,829,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

