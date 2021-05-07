Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce $161.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.09 million to $161.30 million. Ducommun posted sales of $147.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $655.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.22 million to $658.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $696.40 million, with estimates ranging from $683.86 million to $708.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $674.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $65.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

