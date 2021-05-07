Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equillium by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 629,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equillium by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Equillium by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.71.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

