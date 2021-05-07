Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €113.00 by Barclays

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €85.00 ($100.00) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.05. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

